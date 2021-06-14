‘Alabama’ to perform at the North Charleston Coliseum this fall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Country rock group Alabama will make a stop in North Charleston during their ‘50th Anniversary Tour’ this fall.

The band will perform at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, October 8th.

It has been 50 years since band members Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen left Alabama to spend the summer playing music at a bar in Myrtle Beach. They have gone on to sell 80 million albums and change the face and sound of country music.

“While their music continues to stand the test of time, their numbers and stats are beyond compare. Five decades since starting the band, ALABAMA has charted 43 #1 singles, including 21 #1 singles in a row, and have won dozens of CMA, GRAMMY®, and ACM Award,” according to their official bio.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.