Aldergate Warming Shelter to open Wednesday night in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A warming shelter will open Wednesday night in North Charleston.

Registration to spend the night at the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter will take place between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. unless previously arranged.

Hot showers, warm clothes, toiletries, and overnight lodging will be offered

For a connecting ride to the Shelter, please board a Carta bus route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter. Pets are not permitted.

Due to social distancing requirements, the Shelter will have a 40 person capacity. All guests will be screened prior to entry by medical professionals.

All Shelter guests will be required to wear a mask at all times unless eating, showering, or sleeping.

The shelter will close Thursday at 7:00 a.m.