Aldersgate to open warming shelter Monday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter will open on Monday, January 3rd to people who need a warm place to sleep amid cold temperatures.

The shelter is located at 1444 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406.

Registration will take place between 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and closes the following morning at 7:00 a.m.

The shelter will offer hot showers, warm clothes, toiletries, and safe overnight lodging for guests.

There is a 40-person capacity limit due to social distancing requirements. Guests will also be screened prior to entry for any COVID-19 symptoms.

The shelter recommends that guests arrive early as they will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Masks will be provided and required at all times with the exceptions of showering, eating, and sleeping.