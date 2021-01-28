Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter to open Thursday night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter will be open Thursday, January 28th to the community.

The warming shelter is located at 1444 Remount Rd. in North Charleston, S.C.

Registration will be between 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. unless you have previously arranged something. The shelter closes the following morning at 7:00 a.m.

The shelter provides a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, safe overnight lodging and an optional devotion.

For a connecting ride to the shelter, you can board a Carta bus route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.

Due to social distancing requirements, the shelter will have a 40 person capacity and recommend guests arrive early.

All guests will be screened prior to entry and all guests are required to wearing a mask at all times unless eating, showering or sleeping. Masks will be provided.