Alex Murdaugh releases statement after Saturday shooting, says he will resign from law firm and seek rehab

FILE | PROVIDED: Margaret and Alex Murdaugh are seen in this provided photograph

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh, who was found shot over the weekend, released a statement Monday saying he plans to resign from his law firm and seek rehab.

Murdaugh was airlifted to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for treatment after authorities say he was found shot on the side of a road in Hampton County Saturday.

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Murdaugh was being treated at the hospital for a “superficial gunshot wound to the head.”

Saturday’s shooting came only a few months after he discovered his wife, Margaret, and son, Paul, had been shot to death at their family property in the Islandton Community of Colleton County.

In a statement released to News 2 on Monday, Murdaugh said:

“The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.”

Details about Saturday’s shooting are still extremely limited. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.