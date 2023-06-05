MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Alhambra Hall will close for one year beginning next summer as it undergoes renovations.

Mount Pleasant contracted McCormick and Taylor to evaluate opportunities for improvements for the facility, playground, and the overall site.

Town leaders received a briefing on the project during a Public Service Committee meeting that was held Monday morning

Alhambra Hall is suffering from damaged and deteriorated wood elements, has no vapor barrier, and no hurricane tie-downs, according to Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie.

Mayor Haynie said the town received 110 online survey responses and discussed ways to make the playground more accessible for children of all abilities.

“Though it is not technically a dog park, we are examining ways to better facilitate its use as such and use natural barriers to separate the dog use area from the wedding venue,” said Mayor Haynie.

The venue will close in July 2024 and reopen in the summer of 2025.