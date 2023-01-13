NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Spooky rocker Alice Cooper announced a new tour on Friday the 13th that includes a stop in North Charleston in the late spring.

Cooper, who is known for his raspy voice and stage props and pyrotechnics, will bring his newly announced ‘Too Close For Comfort Tour’ to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 15.

Presale tickets including VIP packages will go on sale January 17. General ticket sales begin January 20.

The tour will kick off in Youngstown, Ohio on April 29th and wraps at the Beau Rivage Theatre in Biloxi, Mississippi on May 18.