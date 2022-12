NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists traveling on I-526 west may see extended delays in traffic after a crash Tuesday.

The crash occurred on I-526 westbound near exit 23A just after 11:20 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

The crash prompted the closure of two westbound lanes. SCDOT cameras show crews working on the incident.

As of now, we have no word on any injuries.

See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic: