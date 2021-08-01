All lanes of I-26E near Jedburg Road closed following collisions

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reports that two Sunday evening collisions on I-26E near Jedburg Road (Exit 194) has caused a full closure of all eastbound lanes.

The collisions occurred around 5:08 p.m., according to the SCDOT. As of 8:10 p.m., all lanes remained closed.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), there were two separate crashes in the area with six vehicles total involved. Five of the vehicles had to be towed.

SCHP reports no major injuries.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.