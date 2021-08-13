‘All of these patients are going through a fight just to breathe’ Local doctor discusses breathing troubles in COVID patients

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Doctors at Trident Medical Center know first hand what it looks like when COVID patients start having difficulty breathing.

Dr. Jared Intaphan is a pulmonologist at Trident Medical Center and describes these patients as going through a fight just to breathe.

“To a lot of us, we all hit this point or hit this wall where we mentally say to ourselves ‘you know, it’s just easier to stop breathing right now,’ and that’s when we lose,” said Dr. Intaphan.

At that point, patients are shipped over to the intensive care unit.

“That’s when we get these patients put on a mechanical ventilator and unfortunately with the current statistics, those that get placed on mechanical ventilation they have a much lower likelihood of survival compared to those folks that make it out of it or are not getting as ill to require mechanical ventilation,” said Dr. Intaphan.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says hospitals across the state have seen a rise in hospital occupancy over the past few weeks, and many needing ventilator assistance as they battle the COVID-19 virus.

DHEC data show there are 1,166 COVID-19 patients being hospitalized, as of August 9th, with 317 patients in the ICU for the virus. Right now, there are 177 COVID-19 patients who are being ventilated.