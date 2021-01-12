Allegiant announces new nonstop flights from Charleston to St. Louis and Louisville

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Allegiant Air announced you will soon be able to fly non-stop between Charleston and St. Louis, Missouri and Louisville, Kentucky.

Those flights will take off beginning May 28th and will fly twice a week.

New service from Charleston International Airport (CHS) includes:

1. St. Louis, Missouri via MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) – beginning May 28, 2021.

2. Louisville, Kentucky via Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) – beginning May 28, 2021.

“We are delighted to learn of the new nonstop service from Charleston International Airport to St. Louis and Louisville that was announced earlier today and we are equally pleased that Allegiant Air continues to find success in our region,” said Elliott Summey. Chief Executive Officer of the Charleston County Aviation Authority. “Allegiant has consistently offered a unique value proposition for Charleston area travelers with nonstop service to destinations previously unserved.”

The Louisville route was originally scheduled to begin last year, but it was postponed because of the pandemic.