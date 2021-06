AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – An alligator died after it was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Awendaw.

The collision happened on Highway 17 south just before Chandler Road around 6:00 a.m.

Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The deceased alligator was removed from the road and taken to a nearby fire station.