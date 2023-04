CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An alligator was removed from the garage of a Charleston home this week.

Crews with the City of Charleston’s animal control office responded to the home to help retrieve the gator.

One of the crew members who removed the creature said it was her first time wrangling an alligator.

Video shows the alligator flipping multiple times.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the alligator will be relocated to another pond outside of the neighborhood.