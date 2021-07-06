Alton Brown to visit North Charleston for live culinary variety show

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Food Network star Alton Brown will visit the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, apart of his Beyond The Eats tour, on February 18, 2022.

Fans can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff,” Brown says. “Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers… think twice.”

Brown is a 20-year Food Network veteran, well-known for his shows Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return. He also commentated on Iron Chef America and hosted Cutthroat Kitchen.

Tickets will go on sale Friday July 9 at 10 A.M., at Ticketmaster.com and at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

More information can be found at altonbrownlive.com.