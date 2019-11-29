Amazon offers something to smile about

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you, like millions of other consumers, are planning on using Amazon to complete some of your holiday shopping, AmazonSmile lets you spread the joy even further.

AmazonSmile is a service offered by online retail giant Amazon.com that allows users to automatically donate 0.5% of their purchase to a charity of their choice.

Users can still enjoy the same shopping experience that they know and love. AmazonSmile has the same wide selection of products, low prices, and quick shipping times as the original Amazon website.

Unfortunately, AmazonSmile does not have its own app or “tab” on the Amazon homepage.

To access AmazonSmile, users should go to smile.amazon.com

Users can use their regular Amazon login to sign in. Once logged in, users should select their charity. Users can update their selection as often as they want.

AmazonSmile offers a list of national “spotlight charities” like the Humane Society of the United States, or the option to search for a specific charity.

There are hundreds of state and local charities, such as the ACLU of South Carolina, the Children’s Trust of South Carolina, Charleston Habitat for Humanity, and Charleston Hope, just to name a few.