American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Charleston returns to airport over “mechanical issue”

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An American Airlines flight that was scheduled to travel from Charlotte to Charleston had to make an emergency landing Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed to News 2 that shortly after departing from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, flight 5274, a CRJ-900 operated by PSA Airlines, returned to CLT as a result of a mechanical issue.

“The aircraft landed without incident and taxied under its own power to the gate where customers deplaned normally,” said Andrew W. Trull. “Customers were transferred to another aircraft, which arrived at Charleston International Airport at 5:56 p.m.”

Trull said 76 passengers were onboard at the time. No injuries were reported.

He said the aircraft was removed from service for evaluation and repair.

