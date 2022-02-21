American Heart Association celebrating Lowcountry Heart Walk late-February

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s years-long rally against heart disease and stroke will return February 26 featuring News 2’s Octavia Mitchell as the emcee.

The 2022 Lowcountry Heart Walk is set to return to Charleston and the community is invited to rally up in the fight against heart disease and stroke while helping to raise funds to support cardiovascular research.

The goal for this year’s celebration is to raise over $1,000,000, organizers said in a release.

The American Heart Association strives to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives,” says Mark Lattanzio, Lowcountry Heart Walk Chair and Market President for Truist Financial. “Through the efforts of our community, we are aiming for a third straight year of the Lowcountry Heart Walk raising over $1,000,000 for programs supporting Heart health and stroke prevention right here in the Lowcountry. I hope you will join this year’s Walk on February 26, 2022, as we strive to raise funds to make Heart health accessible to everyone.”

The Lowcountry Heart Walk is a part of 300 Heart Walks held in cities across the country, and News 2 Today’s Octavia Mitchell emcee the event.

To register a team or individual, go to LowcountrySCHeartWalk.org.