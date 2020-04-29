American Heart Association postpones Charleston Heart Ball, hosts virtual auction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Heart Association’s Charleston Heart Ball has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say the annual event will take place in July.

It is an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy during the pandemic.

The American Heart Association is hosting a virtual auction in the meantime to help raise funds.

You can bid on items Wednesday through Friday to support the Heart Association.

Visit charlestonheartball.org to learn more about the virtual action and ways you can participate.