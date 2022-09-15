CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lawsuit filed by the American Heritage Association against the city of Charleston, Charleston County School District, and other entities, regarding the removal of a historic marker has been dismissed.

The group accused the city and Mayor John Tecklenburg of violating the Heritage Act after a marker of Robert E. Lee was removed from the Charleston School of Math and Science property.

The marker was removed after Charleston city leaders said they received a letter from the school requesting the removal of that memorial marker in July 2020.

But the move came after careful consideration by the city’s legal department ensuring that they were not violating the Heritage Act.

“Mindful of the state’s Heritage Act, which limits the authority of local governments with regard to certain removals and renamings, city officials paused any action on the request, and asked the city’s legal department to look into the issue,” city leaders said in a statement to News 2 in February 2022.

Upon careful review of the law and facts, the city’s legal department decided that removal or relocation of the marker was allowed under the act.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson later fired back saying “Unless the Lee Memorial is restored to its rightful place in preserving history, we will go to court to uphold the Heritage Act. The rule of law must prevail,” he said.

But the plaintiffs, American Heritage Association, filed a motion earlier this week calling for the claims to be voluntarily dismissed without prejudice.

The City of Charleston, Mayor Tecklenburg, Alan Wilson, Charleston County Charter School for Math and Science, and the Charleston County School District were all named as defendants in that lawsuit.

What led to the decision to dismiss the lawsuit is unclear.