American Red Cross assisting family after North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family after their home was damaged by a house fire.

The Red Cross is helping the 4 people that were displaced by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter along with our resources.

Help protect your family against home fires by taking two simple steps: Practice your two-minute escape drill and test your smoke alarms monthly.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE

Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

Practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.

Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

The American Red Cross responds to an average of six home fires everyday in South Carolina.

Visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.