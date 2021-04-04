American Red Cross assisting family in Walterboro after fire destroys home

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home in Walterboro was damaged by a fire Sunday morning.

Four people were effected by the fire and the Red Cross is helping to provide financial assistance for immediate needs like food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.

The Red Cross is preparing families to act quickly through its year-round Home Fire Campaign and springtime Sound the Alarm efforts.

During Sound the Alarm, volunteers will meet virtually with families by appointment throughout South Carolina to review fire safety for their household and practice their two-minute fire drill. Families interested in learning how to make their home safer can request a virtual appointment at redcross.org/sc.

Help protect your family against home fires by taking two simple steps: Practice your two-minute escape drill and test your smoke alarms monthly.

Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.