CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is hosting two blood drives for the community Thursday.

Donations will be collected from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at both locations.

One event will be in Mt. Pleasant with the National Guard Armory and the other at the Rollins Edwards Community Center in Summerville.

One pint of blood can save up to three lives.