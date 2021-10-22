American Red Cross to hold blood drive in Crews Subaru showroom October 27th

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross said they have a “severe need” for blood donations and encourages donors to find a location to give blood and save lives.

A blood drive will take place in the showroom of Crews Subaru (8261 Rivers Avenue) on Wednesday, October 27th from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Organizers say current CDC guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic will be followed. “Wearing a mask is optional for those who have been vaccinated and required for those who have not been vaccinated.”

All donors will receive a $35 service/parts/accessory coupon at Crews Subaru, a $5 e-gift card via mail, a Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich, or a $5 e-gift card via mail.

To register and learn more about the blood drive please visit: redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code CREWS. Walk-ins are always welcome, but appointments are preferred.