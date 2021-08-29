AMFD: Bear killed after being hit by car Saturday night in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says that a bear died after being struck by a car Saturday night.
The bear was killed on Guerins Bridge Road in Awendaw, according to AMFD.
The fire district says that they have been tracking the bear over the past few weeks.
It is unclear if this is the same bear that was recently observed sleeping on a dock earlier this month.
This is the second black bear to be struck and killed by a vehicle in Awendaw. Emergency crews responded to a male bear that was hit by a car along Highway 17 near Milcrest Road back in June.
