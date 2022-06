MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews respond to a kitchen fire in McClellanville Saturday morning.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said crews arrived at a structure on Hwy 17 around 9:45 a.m. to find a small kitchen fire.

The structure received minor fire damage.

Units remained on the scene to vent smoke from the house.

AMFD said that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.