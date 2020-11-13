Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, Rep. Gilliard encourages citizens to be responsible when celebrating during the holiday season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The concerns regarding the recent spike in COVID-19 cases will be front and center during a news conference Friday afternoon in downtown Charleston.

State Representative Wendell Gilliard, along with the Racial Justice Network and the NAACP, will encourage everyone to stay vigilant over the holiday season when friends and family gather.

“Now is not the time to let your guard down, and we must act in every way possible that will help to lessen the transmission of this horrible virus,” he said in an email Thursday. “Enjoy these upcoming special days but do so in a responsible manner.”

Rep. Gillard has been outspoken when it comes to being safe during the pandemic and has sent multiple letters to state leaders about safety measures which he feels will help keep communities safe.

Friday’s news conference will happen at 1:00 p.m. in Marion Square.