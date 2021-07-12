Amid national shortage, local medical workers counting on blood donations to keep patients alive

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is calling on donors to roll up their sleeves and help save lives amid a severe blood shortage across the nation.

Medical officials say a thousand blood donations are needed daily to help prevent delays in patient care, and surgeons need that blood ready to go.

“After they’ve been injured it’s too late to donate at that point, and without that blood that will not buy us any time to operate and the patients will die,” said Dr. Brent Jewett, who is a trauma surgeon at Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Jewett, like many others who work in the medical field, is counting on blood donations to keep those alive.

“I operate on people that are critically injured,” said Dr. Jewett. Without those donations, “transplants, trauma care, heart surgeries, they can’t take place unless people will donate blood and that blood becomes available to patients,” said Dr. Jerry Squires, Medical Director of Transfusion Services at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Dr. Squires said the need has increased, but the supply is decreasing.

“It is the only thing that is going to buy us any time to get that patient to the operating room, so we can control hemorrhage, control bleeding,” said Dr. Jewett.

Now their hope is that people will donate, so the blood is here for their community as well as loved ones.

“If they do have that tragedy where they have a car crash or gunshot wound or stabbing that they can have lifesaving blood to be transfused,” said Dr. Jewett.

The American Red Cross is thanking donors who help refuel the blood supply this month with a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value) if they give blood July 7-31. Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

The American Red Cross has a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities July 16-31:

Goose Creek

7/18/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Community Center, 510 St. James Ave.

Ladson

7/19/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., AHT Cooling, 7058 Weber Blvd

Moncks Corner

7/19/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Tri-City Baptist Church, 152 Lazy Hill Rd

Charleston

7/21/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Grove Wesleyan Church, 1941 Clements Ferry Road, Suite E

7/27/2021: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Rotary Club of Daniel Island, 299 Seven Farms Drive

7/16/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

7/17/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

7/18/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

7/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

7/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

7/21/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., MUSC Horseshoe, 171 Ashley Ave.

7/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

7/22/2021: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

7/23/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

7/24/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

7/25/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

7/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

7/27/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Charleston County PSB, 4045 Bridge View Dr.

7/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

7/28/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Synagogue Emanu-El, Five Windsor Drive

7/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

7/29/2021: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

7/29/2021: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., ABC News 4 at Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Rd

7/30/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

7/31/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., West Ashley Blood Donation Center, 2000 Sam Rittenberg Blvd

Isle of Palms

7/21/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wild Dunes Resort-Palmetto Hall, 5757 Palm Blvd

Mount Pleasant

7/16/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

7/17/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

7/18/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

7/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

7/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

7/23/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

7/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., East Cooper Medical Center, 2000 Hospital Drive

7/24/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

7/25/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

7/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

7/26/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian, 302 Hibben Street

7/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

7/29/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Southeastern Spine Institute, 1625 Hospital Drive

7/30/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

7/31/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Mt Pleasant Blood Donation Center, 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd

North Charleston

7/16/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., NIWC 198, 1545 Truxtun Ave

7/20/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Avenue

7/20/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1444 Remount Rd

7/20/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd. Suite 768

7/21/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2424 City Hall Lane

7/27/2021: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Firefly Distillery, 4201 Spruill Ave

7/29/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., ABC News 4 Blood Drive at Northwoods Mall, 2150 Northwoods Blvd., # 60

7/29/2021: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., ABC News 4 Blood Drive at Northwoods Mall, 2150 Northwoods Blvd., # 60

7/30/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Crews Chevrolet, 8199 Rivers Ave

Summerville

7/16/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Theresa Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road

7/17/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., ATP Gunshop and Range, 1340 College Park Road

7/25/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 West 3rd South St

7/28/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., REV Federal Credit Union, 200 Mary Meade Drive