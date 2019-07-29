An above average year for fleas leads to experts sharing tips on flea prevention

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) -2019 has led to an above average number of calls coming into Palmetto Exterminators about flea infestations.

The combination of people spending more time outside and the flea population being higher around the summer time leads to more fleas being found inside of homes.

It’s recommended that homeowners don’t try to take care of fleas themselves, but instead call a pest control professional to come and start treatment.

Typically, exterminators will come to your home, assess the situation, and decide what treatment is right for your house.

Treatment would include spraying both the exterior and interior of the home.

Bert Snyder, graduate entomologist at Palmetto Exterminators, says that pet owners should take their dogs to the vet to get dipped and shampooed regularly.

“There’s a lot of things a homeowner can do like vacuuming regularly cause those fleas will fall off of the dog and those eggs will fall off of the dog inside of your house… Also, it will remove what those fleas, larva that are feeding on your carpets.” Bert Snyder, Entomologist, Palmetto Exterminators

Fleas can run you out of your home, so it’s important to make sure you keep your pets and your home clean.