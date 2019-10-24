Andrews High School’s Z Space lab provides interactive and fun learning experience

Andrews High School provides an interesting and interactive learning experience for students. We’re in Georgetown county for our Cool School of the week.

The Z Space lab at Andrews High School uses computer applications to engage students in standards-based learning experiences. Teacher YeVonne Abrams says, “This is a combination of virtual reality and augmented reality, and it gives students an immersive and interactive experience to be able to do things we can’t do in a regular classroom. The images are in 3D, a lot like watching a 3D movie except it’s a lot more interactive because they can dissect things. They can build things. They can create.” Junior Xavier Linen says, “Z Space is fun. It’s a more interactive way of learning and you get more hands on and a better approach to what you’re supposed to be learning.”

The system has tracking built into the display. Abrams says, “The computers have a camera on the front of them. They track the person wearing the tracker classes and it tracks their head movement, so it is constantly following their head movement and adjusting the image, so they get a real 3D affect. It has a stylus which is like a pen that works as a mouse. It does all the same functions as a regular mouse for a computer.”

The entire school has access and activities are available for every subject. Abrams says, “It’s like taking a field trip almost without leaving the school. They can actually see inside of the body, or they can see how a motor works, or they can build electrical circuits without having to have the materials. They can learn and practice those kinds of things.” Junior Hetvi Thakkar says, “We were looking at the brain and the heart, so you can move the bone of the skull or ribs to look closely at the heart or the brain. I think that it’s really preparing me to be a doctor. That’s something I want to do so looking closely at the human body is a really good way to prepare.” Dr. Paula Anderson says, “It just brings learning to life. It’s a Cool School because we have cool technology that we utilize to help enhance our lessons.”

