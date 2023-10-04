ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – A small-town singer from Andrews, South Carolina is reflecting on her time spent on America’s Got Talent. The vocal teacher got the courage to take center stage and let her voice be heard.

Lachuné Boyd is a star in the making. Boyd returned to the stage of America’s Got Talent belting her inspiring take on Tina Turner’s song “The Best.”

“Just Tina Turner, her growing up in a small town like I did, her life kind of came like a symbol for me,” said Boyd.

The small-town singer didn’t win season 18 of America’s Got Talent but did capture the hearts of America and of course her hometown Andrews, South Carolina.

“What I love about the power of social media is that you know every click and every comment, every share, I got to see people from my childhood, classmates that I thought like forgot about me and some I forgot about, and it was just still, I felt so loved so supported,” said Boyd.

Following the show, she’s just scratching the surface of her music career.

“My listening has grown and people are, people are enjoying my music all over the world, are enjoying my singing all over the world,” said Boyd.

The singer is working on recording her rendition of ‘Yellow’ by Coldplay and has some upcoming performances where she currently lives in Dallas, TX.

For anyone inspired by her story, Boyd has some words of wisdom.

“Create small goals, challenge yourself and you just may never know what’s, what would happen out of you making that decision and putting that into practice,” said Boyd.