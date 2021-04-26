Annual Blessing of the Fleet and Seafood Festival, honoring late founder Wayne Magwood

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – For 34 years, The Blessing of the Fleet has honored Lowcountry fishermen. This year’s event focused on the life and legacy of late organizer and captain Wayne Magwood.

The community and family members say they remember the years of work their father put in to the one thing he adored.

“He was always wanting to mentor younger generations. He would take anyone out on his boat with him just so they could see the hard work and dedication he put into his job,” says Melissa Magwood, one of Wayne Magwood’s daughters.

The event honored dozens of boats, full of fishermen for their season ahead. This years event was the first without Captain Magwood who started the event.

“Mr. Magwood was a hard thing for us to deal with so it is going to hurt and it’s going to be a hard thing for us to not have him here this year because of what happened,” says Leigh Brunet, Resident of Mount Pleasant.

The longtime shrimp boat captain was hit and killed by a truck while crossing the street near Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant back in September. His family says his legacy goes beyond fishing.

“Whether it was donating to the orphanage or donating food, or holding festivals at the dock or fundraisers for whatever the cause, he was always willing to give back,” says Jennifer Magwood, Daughter of Wayne Magwood.

As flags flew to remember Captain Magwood, family members say they are grateful for their father’s legacy.

“He always wanted to share it with anybody. He was just so proud of being a fisherman and being in the Mount Pleasant community,” Melissa Magwood.

The Town of Mount Pleasant has placed a plaque on Shem Creek in Magwood’s honor.