CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You can give blood at the annual blood drive honoring the Charleston 9.

People are encouraged to donate the gift of life in honor of the firefighters that lost theirs 13 years ago.

A now retired firefighter who was on duty the day of the Sofa Super Store fire, organizes the blood drive every year.

Jim Morrell says he wanted to honor the Charleston 9 after they lost their lives trying to save each other.

“They were in there trying to find this person to get him out and save his life and so I’m thinking, what better way to continue life-saving efforts is to have a blood drive in their honor,” said Morrell.

Thursday’s blood drive will be held from noon to six at Walmart Super Center and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goose Creek, S.C.