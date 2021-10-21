Annual “Dogtoberfest” to support local animal shelters

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Bring your four-legged friends out to Freshfields Village for a day of doggy fun on October 23.

The annual pet expo event will feature family-friendly activities and contests that benefit Lowcountry animal rescue groups and shelters. Activities include a pet costume contest and a meet-and-greet adoption event.

You can also shop from local pet vendors including Dog Tired, Dolittle’s, Pet Wants Lowcountry, Pink House Pups, and Artist Michele Levani. Both pups and humans can also enjoy treats from The Cookie Chick and T&T Kettle Corn.

Salt Marsh Animal Hospital will also have a booth at the event featuring ‘Bobbing for Biscuits’, an owner lookalike contest, and a soft pretzel decorating station.

The local animal rescue groups participating in the event are:

Charleston Animal Society

Grateful Goldens Rescue

Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary

Lowcountry Lab Rescue

Pet Helpers

Waters Edge Great Dane Rescue

Dorchestor Paws

Southern Tails for Precious Paws

The event runs from 1 PM to 5 PM at Lakeside Park in Freshfields Village.