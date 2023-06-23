SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Sullivans Island Fish Fry returns this weekend for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

The event, which is held at the Fish Fry Shack, will benefit Sullivans Island Fire and Rescue.

“It would’ve been our 74th annual one but with COVID coming in we couldn’t do it for three years. So, on the shirts and stuff, it says 71st fish fry,” said Chief Anthony Stith with Sullivans Island Fire and Rescue.

The Sullivans Island Fish Fry is a big event for the island. Chief Stith said it began in 1948 as a fundraiser for one of the volunteers’ sisters-in-law.

“She had something wrong with her brain and had to have brain surgery,” he explained. “They raised $10,000 back in 1948.”

Now, the money raised during the fundraiser will go towards Sullivans Island Fire and Rescue.

“Simmons Seafood has donated everything to us this year. Southern Eagle is helping us on the refreshments- so everything’s a profit for us this year,” he said.

A live band will be playing on the stage.

“Still only five dollars,” said Chief Stith. “You get a couple of pieces of fish, coleslaw, and some hush puppies for five bucks. You can’t beat that.”

Chief Stith said the fish fry is a benefit to everyone. “It’s like a homecoming to a lot of people that lived in Charleston for years and would come to the beach,” he said. “Everybody has fun.”

The fish fry takes place Saturday, June 24 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fish Fry Shack.