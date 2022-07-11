CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The annual Hooked on Miracles King Mackerel Fishing Tournament, which benefits the Shawn Jenkins MUSC Children’s Hospital, is set to take place this weekend.

The three-day tournament is a fun way to raise money for MUSC Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

It will kick off with a Captain’s meeting on Thursday at the Ripley Light Yacht Club in Charleston. “Kids Day” will take place on Friday where children who are at the children’s hospital, and their families, will have a chance to go fishing thanks to Key West Boats.

The fishing tournament will be held Saturday from 6:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Weigh-in check-in will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Those interested in participating can click here to learn more or register.