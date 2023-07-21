CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some areas could approach the 100° mark as the Lowcountry experiences another day of very high temperatures.

A very hot and humid day is on tap for Friday with temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 inland and in the mid-to-upper 90s along the beaches. Heat index values, or that “feels like” temperature will approach 110.

Some scattered morning and afternoon thunderstorms can be expected.

A light cool down is in the forecast for the weekend along with scattered thunderstorms.