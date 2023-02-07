NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Anthony Scott will attend Tuesday night’s State of the Union address as a guest of Congressman James Clyburn.

North Charleston resident Anthony Scott is the brother of Walter Scott, who was shot and killed after an officer pulled him over for a broken taillight on the morning of April 4, 2015.

Rep. Clyburn said he is pleased to welcome his friend, Anthony, to President Biden’s annual address in Washington. It comes on the heels of another instance where a man, Tyre Scott, was killed at the hands of law enforcement and as lawmakers push for police reform.

“Just 7 years ago, South Carolina mourned the loss of his brother Walter, who was shot in the back and killed by a North Charleston police officer in April 2015. In the years since, our nation has collectively mourned the loss of far too many Black men and women at the hands of police — most recently, Tyre Nichols. I am committed to addressing the issues around public safety and accountability and will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress and the Biden-Harris Administration to see this goal through. There is not a moment to lose,” said Congressman Clyburn.

Scott is not the only North Charleston native who will attend Tuesday night’s address.

Darlene Gaffney, a cancer survivor who was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in March 2015, will join First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in her viewing box for the president’s address.

Gaffney met with the First Lady in 2021 at the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center during a visit to promote breast cancer awareness.