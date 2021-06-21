Antoni Porowski to make stop at Charleston Gaillard Center during upcoming national book tour

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You can spend an evening with New York Times bestselling author and television personality, Antoni Porowski, when he makes a stop in the Lowcountry during an upcoming book tour.

Most may know Porowski as the food and wine expert on Netflix’s EMMY award-winning series ‘Queer Eye.’

During a special event at the Charleston Gaillard Center this September, Porowski will demo recipes from his new book, “Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner,” and will answer cooking questions from the audience about everything from post-work suppers to casual entertaining tips.

“Food and home have become even more sacred in the last year, and I’m excited to offer a cookbook devoted to inspiring dinners so that you can enjoy more time eating and less time preparing,” said Antoni. “I had such a blast on my last book tour and am beyond thrilled to bring these new recipes to audiences around the country.”

Organizers say his “trademark inclusive and accessible approach to food will inspire both newbies and knowledgeable cooks to look at dinner differently.”

Porowski will be at the Charleston Gaillard Center on September 21st – tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. by visiting gaillardcenter.org.

The book will be released September 14th.