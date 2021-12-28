Apple limits customer interaction at King Street store due to rise in COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Apple is limiting most interactions with customers at its location in downtown Charleston.

The store is technically closed and shopping by appointment or drop-in is not allowed, nor is receiving assistance with many support services and device set-up. Customers can only stop by a store to pick up their online order after first making an appointment.

Guests must wear a mask and wait outside of the store before they can be served — a return to some earlier COVID-19 safety protocol.

Apple has closed hundreds of its stores across the country due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and the new Omicron variant.

The tech giant said it regularly monitors virus conditions and works to adjust both its health measures and store services to “support the wellbeing of customers and employees,” according to a statement shared with CNN Business.

Apple already began requiring its customers and employees to wear a face mask while inside their stores because of the Omicron variant.

The location on King Street closed to the public during initial pandemic-related shutdowns in 2020 and after riots that happened in late spring last year. The store was again forced to close in August 2021 over a possible COVID-19 exposure.