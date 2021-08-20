Apple temporarily closes store on King Street over possible COVID-19 exposure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Apple has temporarily closed its store in downtown Charleston due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

According to a report from Bloomberg, more than 20 staff members were exposed to the virus, which forced them to close its location on King Street for health and safety reasons.

Many shoppers were met with signage on the store’s glass doors alerting them to the temporary closure.

The store’s website says it anticipates reopening Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Apple’s downtown shop was closed to the public amid the pandemic in 2020 and took several precautions to keep shoppers and employees safe, like offering scheduled appointments and designated pick-up times.

News 2 has reached out to Apple for more information. They have not yet responded.