MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you interested in learning the ins and outs of the Mount Pleasant Police Department?

Applications for the department’s annual Citizen’s Police Academy are now open.

During the 10-week course, residents have the opportunity to gain insight into the daily operations, activities, and responsibilities of Mount Pleasant police officers and the entire department.

“The Mount Pleasant Citizen’s Police Academy provides a chance for the citizens of Mount Pleasant to understand various aspects of the police department on a more personal level and to closely interact with its members,” a department Facebook post reads.

Topics expected to be covered include operations, uniform patrol, K-9 bureau, traffic services, and investigations.

The Academy is limited to 20 students and meets each Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Police Department Headquarters on Ann Edwards Lane. The first class will be held on Sept. 8.

Individuals must be at least 18 years old and live in the Town of Mount Pleasant to apply.

Anyone interested in enrolling can apply online or contact PFC William Martin at wmartin@tompsc.com.