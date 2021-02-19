Appointments for Harris Teeter vaccination clinic at the Gaillard Center cancelled after vaccines do not arrive Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Harris Teeter says it has not received the necessary COVID-19 vaccine allocation and cancelled its vaccination event at the Charleston Gaillard Center.

News 2 received numerous phone calls and messages from people who said they had successfully registered for the two-day event, but later received notification that their appointments were cancelled.

“Unfortunately, the order we placed for our vaccine product did not process, and we have received confirmation that the product is not going to make it to us,” Harris Teeter said Friday.

The event was expected to talk place for eligible recipients on Friday, February 19th and Saturday, February 20th.

Harris Teeter says it has notified individuals who booked appointments for this clinic via email, “and we will begin notifying those same individuals via phone immediately,” they said.

They are working closely with the City of Charleston to support a future vaccination site.

The first day of the vaccination clinic, which happened on Wednesday, was a success and both the City and Harris Teeter worked scheduled two additional days.