CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some voters in the Lowcountry expressed concerns after noticing candidates campaigning at precincts on Election Day. But is that illegal?

One candidate running for State House District 80 was seen handing out campaign cards to voters in line at A.C. Corcoran Elementary School and shaking hands on Tuesday morning.

Another voter told News 2 they became frustrated over a candidate who was wearing a campaign sticker while holding a door open at Daniel Island School.

The State Election Commission said that while campaigning is not allowed inside the polling place, candidates are allowed inside to speak with voters so long as they are not campaigning, intimidating voters, or interfering with the election process.

Election officials said candidates and their campaign staff can be within 500 feet of an entrance to a polling location to speak with voters and shake hands, but they cannot intimidate voters or interfere with the election process.

But campaign literature, signs, and posters are not allowed within 500 feet.

“Candidates are allowed to wear a badge no larger than 4.25” x 4.25” featuring only the candidate’s name and office sought. Candidates must remove their badge upon entering a polling place,” the election commission said.

If you observe a candidate who is campaigning while at a polling location, or have campaign material within 500 feet of an entrance, you could inform a poll manager immediately so the issue can be resolved.

Any issues or complaints about an issue at a voting location should be addressed with a poll manager first so that they can address the problem. If it’s not resolved at that location, state election officials said voters should contact their county elections office.