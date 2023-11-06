CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Tuesday is Election Day which means voters across the Lowcountry head to the polls to cast their ballots in a variety of municipal races.

Several schools within each district will serve as a polling location for voters.

According to officials, all schools in the Charleston County School District (CCSD) will be closed on Nov. 7.

South Carolina’s ‘Code of Laws,’ states that “this day (election day) shall not be considered as one of the regular days for the year for public schools.”

