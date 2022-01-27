Are snow flurries possible in Charleston this weekend? Here’s what to expect.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Parts of the Lowcountry will likely see rain Friday evening as part of a nor’easter that will impact areas in the northeast. But as the rain clears out, there is a slight chance we see snow flurries very early on Saturday.

While the storm system is expected to be all rain, we can’t rule out the slightest possibility for a brief mix of rain and snow early Saturday morning as it meets very cold temperatures.

Right now, there is a 40% chance of morning flurries and snow showers before daybreak Saturday.

“Don’t get worked up about this,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “In the Carolinas, we just don’t see these types of backlash moisture events usually materialize. Usually, they are overdone by computer models. The computer models don’t compensate for the amount of dry air that will be rushing in on the backside of the departing storm.”

Any snow flurries that do happen will not be widespread and it would only be a dusting. None of it would accumulate.

Highs will be in the 40s with winds gusting at 15 to 25 mph, which will make it feel like it’s in the 20s and 30s all day Saturday. We’ll be in the upper teens to low 20s Sunday morning before temperatures increase later in the day.

Bottom line: Expect a wet Friday night and a very cold Saturday morning.

For those tired of the cold, things will start to warm up with temperatures in the low to mid 70 the middle of the week.

