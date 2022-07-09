CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An award-winning photographer will hold free portrait sessions for Lowcountry trans youth on Tuesday.

Photographer Jesse Freidin has been traveling the country to meet with transgender and nonbinary youth to give them visibility and a voice in response to legislative backlash.

Freidin started his career as a fine art dog photographer featured in Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Inside Edition, Garden and Gun Magazine, and more.

He has since shifted his attention to the trans community.

Freidin will bring his ‘Are You OK?’ photo project to North Charleston to capture the voice of the Lowcountry’s transgender youth.

According to Freidin, ‘Are You OK?’ is a “trans survival project” that documents stories of trans and non-binary youth and their families in the United States.

Freidin recently took the project to Durham, Boston and Louisville.

Jesse Freidin and the “Are You OK?” project will be in North Charleston on July 12.

Photo sessions are open for trans and non-binary people age 24 and under.

Portrait requests can be made here and are free of charge.

Additional details such as location and time slot will be provided upon photoshoot booking.