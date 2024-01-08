NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Due to the threat of severe weather in the area on Tuesday, several colleges will move to online learning for Jan. 9.

A strong storm will move through the Lowcountry area Tuesday and is expected to bring thunderstorms, coastal flooding, strong winds, high surf, and possible tornadoes.

Weather forecasters expect 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for Dorchester, Berkeley, Colleton, Georgetown, and Williamsburg Counties until Tuesday at 10 p.m.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Students who have classes on Tuesday should log into their Blackboard account for further information.

CSU announced that dining services on campus will remain open for residents.

All buildings and offices on campus will be closed except essential workers and the dining hall. If you are an employee of CSU, then discuss remote options with your supervisor.

The campus will be back to normal operations starting Jan. 10.

TRIDENT TECH

All in-person classes will move to virtual learning on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Students who have online courses scheduled for Jan. 9 will proceed as usual.

Students who have in-person classes are told to check D2L for teacher instruction.

Trident Technical College Campus is expected to resume normal operations on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

CHARLESTON SCHOOL OF LAW

The Law School building and Law Library will be closed on Tuesday. All classes will move to be taught on Zoom, and all events scheduled are now canceled.

Zoom links to classes can be accessed on CORE and will correspond with classroom numbers.

For example, if your class is typically held in Room 333, you will attend the Zoom link for Room 333.

The Zoom list will not be emailed to students, and if you need help accessing, contact Career Services.

New 1L students will receive specialized instructions.

All faculty will receive an informational email.

This list will be updated if more closures are announced.