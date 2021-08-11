Area leaders to follow up ‘Community Conversations’ with second gun violence forum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Representatives Wendell Gilliard and Marvin Pendarvis will host a second community meeting, “Gun Violence Forum II,” on August 12, following up on their initial forum hosted in July.

Gilliard and Pendarvis will continue to facilitate a community discussion on the open carry bill and ongoing gun violence.

Presentations will also be given by the following:

Special Agent Richard Johnson, Ph.D. – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

Dr. Ashley Hink – MUSC Trauma Surgeon and Medical Director

Cheif Reggie Burgess – North Charleston Police Department

Cheif Luther Reynolds – City of Charleston Police Department

Younger guests will also give their inputs on the aforementioned matters, in addition to public comments from people that have signed up ahead of the forum.

A face mask is required to attend the meeting.