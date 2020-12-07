Argument over bills leads to carjacking Sunday night on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An argument between two friends over who would pay certain bills led to a carjacking Sunday night on James Island.

According to an incident report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an assault that happened during a vehicle theft around 9:30 p.m. on Sol Legare Road.

Once at the scene, the victim told authorities that a female acquaintance has assaulted her and pushed her out of the vehicle before driving off.

The victim had several visible injuries including abrasions, road rash, and wounds to her face, according to the report.

While investigating the case, the victim identified the suspect, 33-year-old Keyawna Robertson, as a friend and said the two were in a verbal altercation over who was going to be responsible for paying certain bills.

The report states that the victim and Robertson were driving to pick up another friend when the argument escalated, and Robertson struck the victim in the face several times with a closed fist.

The victim attempted to defend herself and fought back, but said she was somehow shoved out of the vehicle while it was still in motion.

Later, while patrolling Folly Road, officers with the Charleston Police Department spotted Robertson with the vehicle and CCSO deputies responded to make an arrest.

Deputies said Robertson’s story was inconsistent with information provided by the victim and a witness. They also said she did not have any visible injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Robertson was charged with carjacking without great bodily injury.