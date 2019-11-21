Armed Forces: Providing Protection for Centuries

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – As the 350th anniversary of Charleston quickly approaches, News 2’s Temple Ricke is highlighting joint forces who served as the backbone of the Holy City for centuries.

Pre-Revolutionary War and beyond, Armed Forces have worked tirelessly to defend Charleston’s shores and safety.

Located in Historic Charleston at the base of the Battery, the Coast Guard works hard to protect America’s economic, national, and border security.

In North Charleston, Joint Base Charleston plays host to more than 60 Departments of Defense and Federal Agencies. Team Charleston supports over 90,000 Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, civilians, dependents and retirees across four sites including the Air Base and the Naval Weapons Station.

Captain Andrew G. Peterson III, a Commanding Officer for the Naval Nuclear Power Training Command explains, “Charleston has a deep water port and all the facilities out of here both commercial and military make it a hub for the joint force operations that we do here and abroad.”

Joint Base Charleston hosts Air Force, Navy, Army and Marine Corps personnel on base, and works closely with Coast Guard mission partners at U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston.

A representative for Joint Base Charleston says that his puts the Base in a unique position to draw from a diverse pool of capabilities, resources and expertise across all 5 military branches, to provide unrivaled strategic support around the world.

Joint Base Charleston is “The Launch Point for the Nation’s Resolve” because it has the unique capability to provide support across air, land and sea—All forces working together to provide Liberty and Justice for all.